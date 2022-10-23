Arjun Kapoor sends a love-soaked wish to Malaika Arora on her birthday; Says 'Be happy, be mine'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds have been dating for quite some years now and they have going strong ever since. The lovebirds seldom fail to grab fans’ attention with their undeniable chemistry and never shy away from expressing their love for each other. Speaking of which, today, the Chaiyya Chaiyya star celebrates her birthday and on this special occasion, she received a love-filled post from her boyfriend Arjun.

Arjun, who made his debut with Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra in the lead, took to his Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with Malaika to wish her on her birthday today. The actor captioned it: "The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine..." In the photo, Arjun is seen donning a black sequinned kurta, while Malaika stunned in a golden outfit as the duo struck a pose in front of a mirror. Reacting to the photo, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, "Happy birthday Malla", while Tara Sutaria dropped a black heart emoji. Malaika reacted to Arjun's post by sharing it on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Only yours."

Meanwhile, Arjun is currently filming in London for an upcoming movie with Bhumi Pednekar and the Gunday actor was also joined by his girlfriend Malaika.

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora work front

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani. It served as a spiritual successor to the 2014 film Ek Villain featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. Next, the actor will feature in Kuttey with Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Kumud Mishra.

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora are coming together for a brand new show, Arora Sisters.