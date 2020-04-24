Arjun Kapoor sends birthday wishes to the 'natkhat balak forever' Varun Dhawan with a fun throwback photo

Arjun Kapoor has the funniest birthday wish for Varun Dhawan and we think that is what makes the two of them totally adorable. Check out the post right here.

turns a year older today and well, the actor has definitely been one of the best we have had in Bollywood. Over the years, he has managed to garner a fan following that celebrates him for his work, as well as the amazing person that he is. And today, joining everyone in sending out all the birthday wishes is actor . As one might have thought, Arjun has a rather unconventional way to wish him and we think it is funny.

Arjun shared a photo from who knows how many years ago and while it is a major throwback after all, it also shows their funny haircuts from back in time. Writing him a birthday wish, he wrote, "Bad (haircuts in this case) Boys 4 Life. Happy birthday @varundvn the content maker par excellence, the new rapper in town & the natkhat balak forever !!! #vdin4d #hairytales #swamitypeka #brotherfromanothermother #facecreamernumber1."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's wish for Varun Dhawan here:

(ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Sui Dhaaga to Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he is a success at getting emotions right)

On the work front, Varun has Coolie No. 1 lined up for the year and while the team has wrapped up the shooting for the film, the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown does raise too many questions on its timely release. The movie features Sara Ali Khan opposite the actor and is a remake of David Dhawan's film. The actor was also supposed to be seen in Mr. Lele, however, as it turns out, the movie has been put in the backburner for now.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×