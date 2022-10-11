Arjun Kapoor shakes a leg on ‘Chokra Jawan’ as Bhumi Pednekar captures the performance; Watch VIDEO

Arjun Kapoor , the famous actor is also well-known for his fun-loving personality. The Ek Villain Returns actor has always entertained his fans and followers with his amazing humour sense, on both social media and public platforms. As many of you may know, Arjun Kapoor is a true-blue Bollywood fan who has grown up loving mass entertainers and all the ‘dhinchak’ songs. In a recent video from the sets of his upcoming untitled film, Arjun is seen having a blast dancing to his own song, while leading lady Bhumi Pednekar captured the performance.

In a recent video shared by dancer Jannat Bajaj, Arjun Kapoor is seen shaking a leg on his popular song ‘Chokra Jawan’ from his debut film Ishaqzaade with her. Bhumi Pednekar , one of the two leading ladies of the untitled film, is seen thoroughly enjoying Arjun and Jannat’s performance, and capturing it on her phone. The duo was later joined by the cast and crew members of the film, and the team was seen having an absolute gala time post pack-up. Arjun Kapoor’s passionate performance is undoubtedly the biggest highlight of the entertaining video.

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar’s films

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are the new onscreen pair of tinsel town, who has been cast opposite each other in two back-to-back films. The star pair’s first onscreen collaboration, The Lady Killer is touted to be a romantic thriller, that is set in the backdrop of a hill station. Arjun Kapoor is said to be playing a grey-shaded character once again in the movie, which is currently in its post-production stage. A major update on The Lady Killer is expected to be out very soon.

The new onscreen pair is now in London, shooting for their second outing together. The movie, which is said to be a romantic comedy, also features Rakul Preet Singh in a pivotal role. Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are seen having a great time with their co-star Rakul Preet during the shoot breaks, and often post glimpses of their fun times on social media. The makers are expected to announce the title and reveal the first look poster of the film, very soon.

