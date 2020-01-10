Arjun Kapoor shares adorable videos with pet dog Maximus but his caption will leave you in splits; Watch

Arjun Kapoor has posted some videos with his pet dog Maximus. In the video shared, we can see that Arjun who is taking a selfie video is calling Maximus but the cute dog is heading in a totally different direction.

is quite active on social media. The actor loves to share his photos and videos on his Instagram account. From sharing throwback pics to some hilarious videos, the actor never fails to impress his fans with the titbit of his life. But what is more amazing is Arjun's hilarious captions. The actor has a great sense of humour and surely knows how to make his fans laugh. More than the photos and videos, Arjun's caption is what is the most talked-about one. The actor posts some interesting captions on his almost every Instagram post and stories.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor has posted some videos with his pet dog Maximus. In the video shared, we can see that Arjun who is taking a selfie video is calling Maximus but the cute dog is heading in a totally different direction. Then in the next videos, we can see Maximus is happy and licking Arjun while the actor is busy shooting them both. The video is just to cute and all you pte lovers will totally get it. Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "The chronicles of #Maximus !!! He’s definitely got direction dyslexia, confused about being camera shy or not, licks any form of skin available & has agreed to spend with me who he thinks is a paying guest in HIS apartment cause @anshulakapoor s away for a few days... #maximuskapoor #studmuffin #lazyass."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's video with Maximus:

Well, Maximus is way close to Arjun's sister Anshula Kapoor. Looks like Anshula is away for a while and this cute doggie is missing her. Arjun has shared a picture of Maximus on his Instagram story and wrote, "I Miss You, Anshula Kapoor."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in his next.

