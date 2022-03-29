Arjun Kapoor shares a dashing PIC; Hints at growing his much-loved beard back again, sis Anshula REACTS

Arjun Kapoor is one of the amazing actors of Bollywood currently. He enjoys a massive fan following and fans love to see him on the silver screen. Arjun keeps quite an active presence on social media. The actor regularly treats fans to sneak-peeks of his life on Instagram, and they quite adore his charming and goofy personality online. Just today, he shared a dashing picture of himself on his Gram and honestly, it is just too hot for us to handle! Even sis Anshula Kapoor couldn’t stop herself but compliment her brother dearest.

In the picture that Arjun Kapoor shared on his Instagram, well he looked absolutely handsome and regal. He was in a white shirt that suited him all too well and could be seen looking in the other direction with an intense stare. His gorgeous, well-maintained beard absolutely blew us away. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Time to grow it back…” The caption was a hint towards growing his beard back. As soon as he posted the picture, it went viral. Fans and industry colleagues from all over started pouring their love for the ace actor. Even sister Anshula excitedly commented, “Yes sir”. Arjun and Anshula share a super tight sibling bond with each other and the two often are seen having cute banter with each other on the social media platform.

Check Arjun's post:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Arjun Kapoor has just wrapped 'Ek Villain 2' and has dived headlong into the prep for his next, Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller' that he starts in the first week of April.

