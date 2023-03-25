Arjun Kapoor shares emotional note on mom Mona’s death anniversary: I’m still this lost child without you Ma…

Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor remembered their late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor on her 11th death anniversary. They penned emotional notes on Instagram, pouring their hearts out, and expressing how much they miss her. Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor. In his note, he wrote that while he tries to handle all the hate that he is subjected to, he really misses her love which helped him deal with everything and made him a happier person.

Arjun Kapoor remembers his mother Mona Shourie on her 11th death anniversary

In his note, Arjun Kapoor wrote that he never cared what anyone said or felt because he always had his mother in front of him to make him realize who and what he was. “11 years have passed since u become the shield that protects me from beyond but I still wish u were here because in this cruel world today I try & handle all the hate but I really miss ur love which made me deal with everything with a smile on my face & made me a better person a happier person a calmer person perhaps maybe a more alive soul…,” wrote Ajun.

He further added, “I’m still this lost child without u Maa… I look for you everywhere cause I’m lost just like I’m this picture but I always believe ur smiling & looking after me somehow just like in this picture…We shall meet someday soon.” Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and many others sent their love and dropped heart emojis on Arjun’s post. Arjun Kapoor also took to his Instagram story and wrote, “I am nothing but a reflection of you. Inside and out. Miss you Mom Come back na....”

Anshula Kapoor pens an emotional note on mom Mona Shourie’s 11th death anniversary

Meanwhile, his sister Anshula also remembered Mona Shourie, and wrote, “11 years since I’ve felt your hug, since we’ve seen your smile, since I’ve held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you.. it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you everyday. Love you to infinity and beyond.” Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and many others dropped red heart emojis on the post.

Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012, due to multiple organ failure after battling cancer.

