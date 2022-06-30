Arjun Kapoor shares excitement of trailer release of Ek Villain Returns in latest PIC
Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of the 2014 release Ek Villain.
Arjun Kapoor has recently returned to India from his Paris trip with girlfriend Malaika Arora. Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for the release of the trailer of his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns. Despite being in Paris, the Ishaqzaade actor promoted the film with much enthusiasm. Speaking of which, Arjun shared a picture of himself on his Instagram stories in which he is gazing at the camera with his intense looks. The actor captioned it as: “When I get reminded Ek Villain Returns trailer is out soon.”
Earlier on Wednesday, Arjun also shared pictures of himself posing with the Ek Villain mask. Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun Kapoor shared stunning pics wherein he was seen exuding charm in a purple coloured t-shirt, denims and blaze. Interestingly, he was seen posing with the famous Ek Villain’s smiley masks. In the caption, Arjun dropped hints about something big coming up for the audience. He wrote, “#EkVillain was in Paris and is now headed to Mumbai for the Big launch. Brace yourselves for some epic villainy coming your way!”
Have a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post:
To note, Ek Villain Returns happens to be the second installment of the 2014 release Ek Villain. The movie will mark Arjun’s first collaboration with Tara, Disha and John. Ek Villain Returns will be hitting the screens on July 29.