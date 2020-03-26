Arjun Kapoor shares a fan art featuring himself with a message related to the Coronavirus pandemic; See PHOTO

Arjun Kapoor has recently shared a fan art on social media that features him in a unique manner. It also has a special message related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Just like many other Bollywood celebs, has been quite vocal on social media these days owing to the Coronavirus pandemic that has affected the entire world. The Panipat actor has been making the most of social media by sharing important messages on the same related to the deadly virus and its precautionary measures. This is good right now as social media is the only way to spread useful information to make people aware amid lockdown and social distancing.

Arjun has once again shared a post on his Instagram handle that showcases a wonderful fan art featuring himself. Well, there is a reason why the actor has shared this on his personal page. This is because it includes a special message of self-quarantine which is depicted through the words ‘Stay home.’ We must admit that the fan art is simply amazing as it features Arjun Kapoor wearing a jacket and t-shirt. It also showcases barricade tapes inscribed with the words ‘COVID-19’ surrounding him.

Check out the picture below:

After having made a wonderful start this year with the period drama Panipat co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, Arjun is gearing up for a few more projects as of now. He will be collaborating with for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which has been directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film’s release date has been delayed owing to the present situation that has come up because of the COVID-19 scare. He will be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

