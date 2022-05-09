Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his 15-month fitness journey: It’s been a tough one

Arjun Kapoor's incredible weight loss story is indeed an inspiration for many people. The Ishaqzaade actor often takes to his social media account to share glimpses of his fitness journey and motivates his fans. The handsome hunk has won zillion of hearts not just with his acting skills but also with his chiselled physique. Earlier today, the 2 States actor shared before-and-after photos of his fitness transformation that he has achieved in the past 15 months.

He shared a picture of himself from February 2021 and compared it to a picture from May 2022. Arjun captioned it: "15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won’t delete later because I’m immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it’s been a tough one and I’m only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I’m loving the state of mind that I’m in for these past 15 months."

"I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It’s been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)," he added. Reacting to the post, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Haye garmiii" and added a fire emoticon to it. Parineeti Chopra commented: "Well done baba." Kriti Sanon, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza and Varun Dhawan were also impressed by Arjun's transformation.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey, and The Lady Killer.

