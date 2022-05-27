Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of his workout as he preps for the 'weekend' in Nainital; Watch

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. He has given some remarkable performances and carved his own place in the industry. Recently, the Ishaqzaade actor took his fans by surprise after he shared the before-and-after photos of the fitness transformation that he has achieved in the past 15 months. Currently, the actor is filming for his upcoming film, The Lady Killer in Nainital, Uttarakhand, India with Bhumi Pednekar. The actor is quite active on his social media and often shares a sneak peek of his workout routine.

Now, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared a glimpse of his intense workout session. Sharing a reel on his Instagram handle, the actor captioned it: "Sorting my weekend vibe at Nainital with @drewnealpt." In it, Arjun is seen doing various types of exercise. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on his health transformation and said, “I think the biggest fundamental truth of my career is the fact that when I made my debut I was somebody who had lost weight and was a very fit guy making a debut and I looked like I deserved to be on the big screen."

Check out Arjun Kapoor's Instagram reel HERE:

Further, he said that he gave his health away and that led a toll on him mentally, emotionally, and physically. "I kept working and I kept saying yes to films but I was not able to take care of myself. So, when I look back if I’d like to change something I’d tell myself maybe 5 years down my career that 'now start taking care of yourself. You have pushed yourself a lot. It’s showing on the screen. You are not looking when you made your debut. The audience now has an expectation of you to look a certain way," said Arjun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has many interesting films in his pipeline. He will star next in Ek Villain 2 and Kuttey.

