Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of a perfect family evening with Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula, Shanaya & we can relate

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a photo of family time with Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and others and it surely left us all with a relatable feeling. Check it out.

Often fans of Bollywood stars wonder what their favourite actors do when it comes to spending time with family. Speaking of this, recently got together with his siblings Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Jahaan Kapoor and gave his fans a glimpse into his family evening. Recently, Arjun celebrated his sister Anshula’s birthday in the presence of all his close family members including Janhvi and as well. Videos of the cake cutting were shared on social media where Janhvi is seen rooting for sister Anshula.

Now, Arjun shared a photo from a perfect family evening and we couldn’t help but relate. In the photo, Arjun can be seen scrolling through his phone while sitting with the family, while Janhvi is seen cuddled up in a white blanket on a sofa. Jahaan can be seen trying to listen to the conversation between Shanaya and Maheep Kapoor but Arjun’s caption reveals that the young one wants to go home. On the other hand, Anshula can be seen talking to family members about something.

Arjun also called Janhvi ‘dewy’ in his caption and spoke about her upcoming project too. Well, once again, the Panipat star bowled his fans over with his hilarious sense of humour as he went onto to explain how a perfect family evening looks like. Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Panipat with Kriti Sanon. The film managed to get great reviews from critics and Arjun’s performance was loved. Now, he is shooting for an untitled love story with Rakul Preet Singh. The film will release in 2020.

