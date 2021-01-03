Arjun Kapoor shares a glimpse of scrumptious food cooked by his girlfriend Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora rang in the New Year in Goa. Wrapping the New Year weekend, Malaika put her chef's hat on and cooked a mouthwatering meal for the actor.

Bollywood actor and her girlfriend never fail to give us relationship goals with every post they share about each other. The couple is in Goa for a week now, where they celebrated the new year. They have been sharing some stunning pictures from their getaway. Today, Arjun revealed Malaika walked into the kitchen to prepare a meal for him. The actor couldn't hide his happiness. He shared a glimpse of the meal on his Instagram stories.

Sharing a video, he wrote, “When she cooks for u on Sunday.” Malaika has also shared his post on her Instagram stories and shared it with several red hearts. From the picture, it looks like Malaika has cooked chicken for Arjun. Recently, Malaika also shared a picture with Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram. She is seen wearing a shimmer pantsuit with a matching bikini top while Arjun kept it cool. He opted for a vibrant shirt with brown pants. Fans are gushing over their picture and showered lots of love on them.

Malaika captioned the picture as “It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021.”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram story:

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Bhoot Police with . He was shooting in Dharamshala. The actor’s next movie with Rakul Preet Singh is also in his kitty. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar featuring Arjun and is also awaiting release.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

