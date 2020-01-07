Arjun Kapoor shares a hilarious video as he wishes to resume shooting with Rakul Preet Singh for their film

Arjun Kapoor shared a video in which he is missing shooting and is requesting the makers Nikkhil Advani, Kaashvie Nair, Monisha Advani and actress Rakul Preet to start shooting ASAP.

became the talk of the town in 2020 with his picture with . The two had celebrated their New Year together in Goa. While Malaika Arora left early for Goa, beau Arjun Kapoor celebrated Anshula’s birthday and later, joined Malaika and other friends in Goa. Malaika and Arjun’s new year was all things fun but amidst all the photos, one photo that caught our unqualified attention was the photo wherein Malaika is sweetly planting a kiss on Arjun’s cheek while wishing everyone Happy New Year.

And now Arjun is back to the city with his bae but it looks like Arjun is missing something. The actor was shooting for his next drama opposite Rakul Preet in Punjab and had to return home for Anshula's birthday. Recently, the Ki & Ka actor shared a video on his Instagram story in which he is missing shooting and is requesting the makers Nikkhil Advani, Kaashvie Nair, Monisha Advani and actress Rakul Preet to start shooting ASAP. The actor has shared a water filter, in which he is wearing 2020 goggles and is making a sad face conveying his message. He wrote, "Need to resume shooting ASAP."

Check out the snap from Arjun Kapoor's Insta story:

Speaking about the most-talked-about thing in the country, JNU violence, Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Honestly we are f****d as a civilisation & society." For the uninitiated, the entire country was in shock on Sunday evening after the news of some masked goons entering the campus of Delhi’s prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University and attacking the students and teachers and even vandalizing the properties spreading further terror and chaos was out. The entire country has taken to social media to condemn the incident and demand the safety of everyone present there.

