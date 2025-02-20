Arjun Kapoor shares his expectations from future relationship after breakup with Malaika Arora: ‘Jo de uska bhi bhala…’

With Mere Husband Ki Biwi gearing up for release, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh have been busy with promotions. Amid the buzz surrounding the film, Arjun recently opened up about his views on relationships following his split from Malaika Arora. Reflecting on his outlook toward love, he emphasized the importance of acceptance and a balanced perspective in matters of the heart.

In a conversation with News18, Arjun Kapoor shared his thoughts on an ideal relationship, highlighting the importance of mutual understanding and acceptance. He said, “Jo de uska bhi bhala, jo na de uska bhi bhala.” The actor also expressed that, for him, love is about finding someone with whom he can share moments of silence without discomfort.

Arjun believes that true connection doesn’t always require words and that even when two people are in different spaces, they can still feel deeply connected. For him, the essence of a relationship lies in effortlessly sharing experiences and emotions.

The Mere Husband Ki Biwi star believes that love doesn’t always need to be expressed in words. He emphasizes the importance of comfort and ease in a relationship, stating that one should look forward to returning to their partner at the end of the day.

According to him, love isn’t about constant togetherness but about a genuine desire to build a life together. He also highlights the need for mutual understanding, especially when it comes to each other’s careers.

Advertisement

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were rumored to have started their relationship in 2018. The duo never hesitated to share glimpses of their vacations on social media and were frequently seen together, often holding hands while out in the city.

However, they parted ways last year, though the exact cause of their breakup remains unknown. After weeks of speculation, Arjun confirmed his single status during Raj Thackeray’s Diwali celebration.

Meanwhile, Arjun’s upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi is set to release on February 21. The story revolves around Ankur, played by Arjun, who finds himself caught in an unexpected love triangle. Packed with romance, comedy, and hilariously awkward moments, the film promises an entertaining journey as Ankur navigates the chaos of love and fate.