Arjun Kapoor shares old tweets of mother Mona Kapoor on her 10th death anniversary: She was too kind

Arjun Kapoor has shared old tweets of mother Mona Kapoor on her 10th death anniversary. Arjun had an extremely close bond with his mother. She passed away 10 years ago, just a few months before the actor’s debut. Arjun has spoken about his memories with her several times. And today, he took to his Instagram space and shared beautiful old photos and tweets.

A few hours back, Arjun reshared his sister Anshula Kapoor’s post for Mona Kapoor on his Instagram stories. In the picture shared by Anshula, a kid Arjun can be seen sitting on the floor, while Mona and Anshula sat on the bed. Sharing this picture on his stories, Arjun wrote, “I sat at her feet then, I sit at her feet now…(red heart emoji)”. In the next story, Arjun shared another throwback picture from his childhood, which was posted by a fan account. In the picture, one can see little Arjun and Anshula posing for a picture with their mother. Along with it, there was also a tweet by her that read, “If we plant just one seed of love and kindness everyday, at the end of our lives, we will have created a landscape of unspeakable beauty.”

The next story featured another picture of toddler Arjun who is in his mother’s arms. A tweet by Mona Kapoor was attached to it. It read, “Sm tms its difficult to express gratitude. Bt thanking those who mean well for my son is mandatory. Thanku for all the good wishes and kind words.” Sharing this post, Arjun wrote, “She was too kind…Sometimes I feel like asking her should we also thank all those well wishers who don’t wish so well for me…”

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s stories for his mother Mona Kapoor:

