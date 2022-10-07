Arjun Kapoor shares PIC having breakfast with ‘Bae’ Malaika Arora; Take a look

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are head over heels in love with each other. They never hesitate in sharing any updates about themselves. Well, even fans also love the power couple a lot. Recently, the actor fulfilled his ladylove's wish of watching a live football match. He even shared the pictures with her on social media. To note, the couple is in the UK currently enjoying some quality time together. Today, Arjun again shared a picture on his social handle giving a glimpse of his vacation.

In the picture, their faces cannot be seen but we can surely see their outfits. Malaika is wearing a cream and brown striped sweater paired with ripped jeans while Arjun's only shoes can be seen. He captioned it as ‘Breakfast with Bae’. Just yesterday, Arjun had shared a picture with Malaika and wrote, “Ticked off the bucket list thanks to everyone at Chelsea FC... being able to take her to a @chelseafc game at the bridge !!! We won 3-0 & I had someone next to me to celebrate it with !!! (swipe right).”

Lovebirds:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating for a long time. They made their relationship Insta-official in 2019. Both are very open.

Take a look here: