Arjun Kapoor shares PIC with Shahid Kapoor and Kunal Rawal wearing yellow turban from latter's wedding

Arjun Kapoor is an established name in Bollywood today. Arjun made his debut in 2012 with a runaway hit Ishaqzaade and has successfully carved a niche for himself. He was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns and after a relatively reasonable run at the box office, it will drop digitally next week. Shahid Kapoor is one of the most admired actors in the Indian Film Industry. He has been in the movie industry for almost two decades now and was last seen in Jersey, which found critical acclaim. The duo attended Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s wedding bash and Arjun shared an Instagram story featuring Shahid and Kunal, suggesting that they had a very good time together.

Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were among the many celebrities that graced Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding bash. Arjun Kapoor shared yet another inside photo from the wedding bash and it featured both Shahid and Kunal. In the photo that Arjun shared, all the men in their kurtas and sherwanis, sported a yellow turban. All of them looked seemingly happy. The wedding was on the 28th of August and it was graced by celebs like Malaika Arora, AnshUla Kapoor and others. The wedding couple also hosted a pre-wedding ceremony and a cocktail ceremony before the wedding.

Have a look at Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story:



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns, also starring John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. He gears up for the release of his next film The Lady Killer, with Bhumi Pednekar and is also working on Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which is expected to be a heist thriller boasting of an ensemble cast. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor talked about wanting to venture into production and direction. Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's next action film which will premiere digitally. He will also be seen in Raj and DK's series Farzi co-starring Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He is also considering being a part of a sci-fi-romancic film, details of which are still not known. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's marriage was a star studded affair. They married on 28th August, 2022, after dating for around 10 years.

