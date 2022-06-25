Arjun Kapoor shares serene PICS with ladylove Malaika Arora on his birthday eve: 'Eiffel' good

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are in the celebratory mood and rightfully so. After all, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor is turning a year older tomorrow and the lovebirds are in Paris currently. They are making headlines for their gorgeous, lovey-dovey pictures. Just a few minutes ago, Arjun posted a new round of adorable pictures on his Instagram and we are absolutely obsessed! Are you ready to fall in love with the favourite couple in town all over again?

In the pictures, the couple went for a casual vibe and looked radiant. Arjun wore a beanie and an olive green vest. On the other hand, Malaika Arora wore a white attire. The two lovebirds looked gorgeous and absolutely in love! Along with the pictures, Arjun played with words for his caption. He wrote, “Eiffel good... I knew I would...@malaikaaroraofficial #parisvibes" Well, we have to tell you Arjun, we love the Paris vibes! The pictures went viral within seconds as fans went gaga over their favourite couple. While one fan commented, ‘Nice Jodi’, another wrote, ‘Wow’.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, Arjun shared how Malaika’s presence in his life changed him as a person. “Malaika has changed me as a person by allowing me to believe in myself even more. I’ve always been someone who believes in my own self, but she helped me do that even through my weakest moments. She’s always been there, making me realise that I’m worth it,” a part of his quote read.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Bhoot Police. He now has Ek Villain 2 alongside John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. He also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey and Ajay Bahl’s The LadyKiller with Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor clicks 'sleepy' Malaika Arora on flight to Paris for his birthday; Latter gives a perfect reply