Arjun Kapoor shares on set shirtless mirror selfie as he begins work on Ek Villain Returns .

After appearing on our television screens with Bhoot Police recently, Arjun Kapoor is now all set to begin his next film. The actor will be starring in Ek Villain Returns alongside Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. The Mohit Suri directorial has already been shot in two schedules and looks like the third schedule will feature Arjun. On late Sunday, the actor took to social media to drop a selfie.

It wasn't just any other selfie. Arjun Kapoor shared a shirtless mirror selfie from the sets of Ek Villain Returns. The actor tagged all his co-stars and producers, as he began his Ek Villain Returns journey. Speaking earlier to Pinkvilla, Arjun had revealed that he will start shooting for the thriller after the release of Bhoot Police. He will also be working once more with John Abraham and is excited about the same.

"We didn’t share the screen space in Sardar Ka Grandson. He was the producer along with Nikkhil sir (Nikkhil Advani) and T Series. We have not shot together for Ek Villain yet, but I am looking forward to doing that soon. I think, once Bhoot Police releases, I will be getting into shooting with him,” an excited Arjun had told us earlier.

Check out 's selfie below:

For the film, Arjun will be reuniting with director Mohit Suri whom he had earlier worked with on Half Girlfriend. "Am happy to be working with Mohit again. I am certain that between Tara (Sutaria), Disha (Patani), John, Mohit and I, we will be able to present something that’s commercial yet pushing the envelope."

Ek Villain starred , and Riteish Deshmukh. We hope the sequel is as thrilling as the original one.

