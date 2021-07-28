Arjun Kapoor shares ‘then and now’ pictures: I’m working towards bettering myself every day

has always been vocal about his weight loss journey. Before entering the film industry, Arjun was overweight and it took him a lot of hard work and devotion to reach where he is today. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with ‘Ishaqzaade’ in 2012. On Tuesday, Arjun took to his Instagram and dropped a then and now photograph leaving his fans completely inspired. The Sardar Ka Grandson actor shared side-by-side pictures of his former chubbier self, and a fit looking one.

While sharing the photos on Instagram, Arjun also talked about his late mother’s teachings which helped him to focus on his fitness. "Pehle main bohot mota bohot pareshan tha.... No no this is not one of those posts ...Just putting it out there that I love every chapter of my life. Those days and even now, I have been myself at every step of the way. I cherish every bit. I’m a work in progress like anyone and everyone else.” Arjun mentioned that his late mother Mona Shourie's words have inspired him. He wrote, “My mother told me every stage of your life is a journey & you will always be a constant work in progress. I understand the meaning of that now more than ever and I’m loving that I’m working towards bettering myself... every damn day,” he captioned his post.

Take a look:

Reacting to Arjun's post, rapper Badshah commented, “Sharp” while Dia Mirza wrote, “Truth,” with a heart emoji. Abhishek Bachchan also dropped a hug emoji in the comments.

