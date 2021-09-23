Arjun Kapoor shares UNSEEN childhood pic of Sonam Kapoor on cousin Akshay Marwah’s birthday; Take a look

On September 22, actor travelled down the memory lane to relive precious memories of his childhood along with cousins and Akshay Marwah. It so happened that Arjun’s cousin Akshay turned a year older on Wednesday and on the special occasion, the Ishqzaade star took to his social media space to share an unseen picture from his childhood album. In the rare photo, the famous Kapoor cousins can be seen sharing a contagious smile as the camera captures them.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her poise and elegance, was nothing less than an adorable diva in her childhood days. The picture sees her donning a striped frock featuring balloon sleeves and a red ribbon bow. A cute pony hairdo completed her look in the photo, while actor Arjun Kapoor can be seen hogging some rusk. While wishing his cousin, Arjun said, “Happy birthday @akshaymarwah22 !!! Time flies but the bond remains stronger than ever... also important to note that I am certain I did share that Rusk with him which he was staring at.”

Take a look at the post here:

As soon as the photo surfaced on the photo sharing application, it garnered umpteen likes from his Instagram family. While cousin Akshay expressed his gratitude by saying “love you”. On the other hand, uncle Sanjay Kapoor took a sly dig at Arjun by commenting, “I don’t think you shared the rusk.”

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor is now gearing up to star alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in Shoma Makhija’s crime thriller flick, Blind. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 2011 released Korean movie of the same name. The story revolves around the life of a blind officer who is on the hunt for a dangerous serial killer. Speaking of Arjun Kapoor, he was last seen alongside in Bhoot Police. He will next feature with in Ek Villain Returns.

