Arjun Kapoor shares what he needs 'To do' today; Says Malaika Arora is the 'person who would agree with it'

Arjun Kapoor tries the 'To do by cb hoyo' on Instagram and says his ladylove Malaika Arora would agree with the answer. Read to know more.

The quarantine life has hit us all and everybody is trying to cope up with it in their own way. Bollywood celebrities are making the use of this quarantine period by spending time with their loved ones and discovering some new talents. While some are trying their hands in cooking, some are sharing throwback pictures on their social media accounts. has been frequently active on social media ever since the lockdown has been announced. The actor who is home quarantined like us all is missing his girlfriend .

Recently, the actor had shared a glimpse of a yummy dessert with a sweet caption that read ‘her’ along with a heart emoji. And there is no denying that there is only one special lady in the actor’s life who is Malaika Arora. And now, the actor played the 'To do by cb hoyo' on Instagram story. The filter browses some stuff and suggests what the person who is playing the game should do today. While Arjun tried his hand on this filter, he got the answer as 'Stop using your phone." While posting the video on his Instagram story, Arjun tagged Malaika and wrote, "I know one person who agrees with this." Well, we wonder what Malaika has to say about this?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Panipat co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will be collaborating with for the third time after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release date of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial has been pushed further owing to the COVID-19 lockdown. Arjun will also be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Kaashvie Nair.

