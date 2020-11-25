  1. Home
Arjun Kapoor shares words of wisdom and urges all to never forget the undying love of a mother; See Post

Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next film Bhoot Police, has shared some words of wisdom on his social media. Check out his post.
27082 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor shares words of wisdom and urges all to never forget the undying love of a mother; See Post
Arjun Kapoor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in pivotal roles. And the actor is in Dharamshala for shooting the same along with the film’s other cast. Amid this, the Gunday actor has been quite active on his social media and often keeps his loyal fanbase updated. From dropping his alluring selfies to sharing some quirky posts, he has been a true social media star. To note, Arjun often takes to Instagram  to dole out the words of wisdom and to remember his near and dear ones. 

As we speak of this, the Half Girlfriend star has shared Japanese Philosopher Daisaku Ikeda’s thoughts and urged everyone to never forget the love and hardships of a mother. He captioned the picture as, “Fact of life. Mothers love, compassion & tranquility.” The picture read as, “Please do not forget your mother’s love or the hardships she has endured for you. I am convinced that while people keep the memory of their mothers’ loving faces alive in their mind, they will never go far astray.”

The photo further read, “Similarly, as long as we bear in mind the Daishonin’s profound compassion and live in deep appreciation of it, our lives will be illuminated brightly by the light of Buddhahood.”

Check out Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

Arjun had earlier shared his stunning pictures wherein he was sitting inside his swanky car and posed for the pictures. Meanwhile, talking about Bhoot Police, it marks Saif and Arjun’s first collaboration. Pavan Kripalani has directed the film that is being shot in multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

