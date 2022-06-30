Arjun Kapoor shields Malaika Arora as fans surround them at the airport as they return from Paris vacay; WATCH

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the power couple of the industry who are often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. The couple has been going strong with their relationship and it is a treat to watch them in one frame. In fact, the lovebirds have been blessing our Instagram feeds with their stunning pics from their Paris vacation. And now, Arjun and Malaika are back in the headlines as the Ishaqzaade actor turned out to be a protective boyfriend to his ladylove at the airport.

This happened when the couple returned from the Paris vacation and were clicked at Mumbai airport. Arjun and Malaika were acing their airport fashion look. Besides, they also made sure to follow COVID 19 protocols and were seen wearing masks. Soon the fans were seen gathering around the couple to click selfies. Though Arjun did oblige fans with selfies, being the protective boyfriend that he is, he did make sure to shield his ladylove amid the crowd and escorted her to the car. Well, his sweet gesture is certainly winning hearts.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about the couple taking the plunge soon. In fact, in one of her interviews with Bombay Times, Malaika also stated, “I feel we are at a place where we’re thinking of the where-next and what-next parts. We discuss things a lot. We’re on the same plane, with similar thoughts and ideas. We really get each other”. Talking about the work front, Arjun is currently gearing up for the release of Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain Returns which will be hitting the screens on July 29.

