Arjun showers belated birthday love on Kareena with an UNSEEN from Bhoot Police sets & her reply is unmissable

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned a year older on September 21 and she was inundated with best wishes from people from all walks of life. While the diva has been vacationing with husband and kids Taimur and Jeh, her loved ones made sure to shower her with best wishes through adorable posts on social media. Amid this, missed out to wish the Pataudi Begum on her special day and tried to make it up to her by an adorable post and an unseen pic of Kareena and Taimur from the sets of Bhoot Police.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a pic with Saif Ali Khan while they were shooting for Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh. In the pic, the Ki & Ka actress was seen playing with little Tim who was sitting on a chair. Besides one can’t miss Kareena Kapoor Khan in the background who was seen sitting in a black outfit with a maroon shawl and a mask. In the caption, Arjun wrote, “Happy belated birthday Bebo !!! I just wanted an excuse to post this image of Tim, Nawab Saab & Me but we all know even out of focus you shall always be the centre of attention in every frame... Here’s to more good times on & off set especially when we make you also do the sequel to Bhoot Police !!!” To this, Bebo replied, “Oiiiii so true your caption is…always gonna steal the boys thunder…love you tons”.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s post:

To note, Arjun share a great equation with Kareena and the two had even shared the screen space in the 2016 release Ki & Ka which was a romantic comedy. On the other hand, he went on to share the frame with Saif for the first time with the recently released Bhoot Police which has been well received by the audience.

