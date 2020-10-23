  1. Home
Arjun Kapoor showers birthday love on his 'fool' Malaika Arora as he wishes her with an adorable picture

Taking to the gram, Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of birthday girl Malaika Arora and her furry friend posing for the camera as he called her 'my fool'.
15757 reads Mumbai
Arjun Kapoor showers birthday love on his 'fool' Malaika Arora.Arjun Kapoor showers birthday love on his 'fool' Malaika Arora as he wishes her with an adorable picture.
Malaika Arora has completed another year round the sun and the actress has been flooded with wishes on social media. One of her best friends Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the first few people to wish her. However, Malaika's boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor was not too behind as he shared an adorable picture of the birthday girl on his Instagram. 

Taking to the gram, Arjun shared a picture of Malaika and her furry friend posing for the camera in her tracksuit. Malaika can be seen winking and pouting in the picture as she showcases her candid side. Sharing the photo, Arjun did not pen any mushy words for her but simply wrote, "Happy Birthday my fool @malaikaaroraofficial." 

Check out Arjun's wish for Malaika below: 

Last year, too, Arjun had simply shared a PDA-filled photo with Malaika on her birthday and shared it with a simple heart emoji. The couple have been dating for more than a year now and have been going steady. They recently battled coronavirus after testing positive and are now back to being healthy. 

As for Kareena's wish, Bebo chose a super glam photo to wish Malaika and wrote, "Happy birthday darling Malla... May we keep enjoying our meals and our girlie nights together while twinning in our t-shirts forever I wish you lots of gluten-free bread, a tiny drop of gin, and ofcourse... lots of yoga asanas for the diva herself. Love you tons @malaikaaroraofficial."

Click here to check out Kareena and Malaika's stunning birthday photo! 

Credits :Pinkvilla

