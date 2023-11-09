Arjun Kapoor showers compliments on sister Khushi Kapoor in The Archies trailer: 'Just looking like a WOW'

The Archies is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. Comprising a stellar star cast with Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the film will also see many young actors debuting.



Recently, the makers of the film released its trailer to give fans a sneak peek into the film. Khushi is also one of the debutants in the movie and recently, her brother Arjun Kapoor expressed his ‘happiness’ on the trailer release of his sister’s film and penned an endearing note. Check it out inside.

Arjun Kapoor heaps adulation on sister Khushi Kapoor as The Archies’ trailer releases, thanks Zoya Akhtar

The trailer of The Archies was put on the internet today, on the 9th of November, giving the viewers a glance at the '60s rock and roll era that is depicted in the movie. Khushi Kapoor will be seen in it as Betty Cooper, and now, her brother Arjun Kapoor has expressed his contentment on seeing his sister’s work through a fun and witty post and also dropped heart emoticons in the caption.

Taking to his Instagram account this afternoon, the Ishaqzaade actor showered his sister with praise after The Archies’ trailer’s release.

Sharing the same, he wrote, “@khushi05k, you have no idea mujhe kitni khushi hui looking at this trailer!! It’s finally here and just looking like a WOW!! Can’t wait to see @suhanakhan2 #AgastyaNanda @dotandthesyllables @mihirahuja_ @vedangraina @yuvrajmenda absolutely nail this one. @zoieakhtar you bloody GENIUS!!!!!!!! Thank you for introducing us to the world of Archies! @netflix_in @tigerbabyofficial @reemakagti1.”

More about The Archies

The film comprises a stellar star cast and includes Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, alongside Khushi. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the musical drama will be released on December 7 on Netflix.

Sunoh and Va Va Voom, the two upbeat tracks of the film were also released recently and garnered immense positive attention. Produced by Tiger Baby Films, The Archies is the tale of rebellion, friendships, first love and all other emotions that come in being an adult.

Apart from Arjun Kapoor, after the film’s trailer was released today, it was also showered with adulation from other stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and others.

