Arjun Kapoor showers love on his ‘precious’ Anshula Kapoor and their pet with an adorable candid pic

Arjun Kapoor is quite active on social media and never miss a chance to keep his fans intrigued with his social media activities. In fact, the actor is often seen sharing adorable pics of his loved ones with adorable captions which are a treat to the fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Arjun is once again making the headlines as he has shared a lovely post for his sister Anshula Kapoor on social media and it speaks volumes about unconditional love.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun had shared a candid pic of Anshula wherein she was seen sitting on the floor hugging their pet dog. The lady looked stunning in her pink t-shir and blue pyjamas and was having a beautiful moment with her pooch. Arjun captioned the image as, “My precious” along with a heart emoticon. Soon Ashula took to the comment section and replied saying, “Love youuuuu even when you’re sneakily capturing candids” along with heart emoticons. Clearly, this PDA between Anshula and Arjun speaks volumes about unconditional love between the siblings.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s posts for Anshula Kapoor:

To note, Arjun and Anshula had lately made the headlines after they had tested positive for COVID 19 along with Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. In fact, the 2 States actor had even shared a throwback pic with Anshula during the COVID 19 battle and wrote, “Remain kind, be the best version of yourself everyday, Stay happy, always smile & remember Mom & I got your back no matter what...”

