Arjun Kapoor shows off his ripped muscles on pool day fun with ladylove Malaika Arora; PIC

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. The lovebirds are quite vocal about their relationship and have seldom shied away from expressing their love for one another. Their social-media PDA featuring loved-up pictires and adorable captions often attract fans’ attention, while they keep coming back for more. Speaking about social media, a few moments back, Arjun took to his Instagram space and shared a monochrome picture, thus giving his fans a glimpse of his pool day with Malaika.

Arjun took to the story features on the photo-and-video-sharing application and posted a new photograph. In the black and white picture, the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen standing inside a pool, with his back facing the camera. With his hands over his head, Arjun flaunted his chiseled body. Sharing the photo, Arjun captioned it, “@malaikaaroraofficial Finally managing to see the back of me !!!”

A few weeks back, Arjun had posted an adorable picture featuring himself with Malaika, where he can be seen holding the diva close to him. Sharing the picture, Arjun jotted down a few lines of a Bill Withers song which read, “Ain't no sunshine when she's gone It's not warm when she's away Ain't no sunshine when she's gone And she's always gone too long Anytime she's goes away...”

Take a look:

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez. He now has Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in the leads. Apart from this, he has The Ladykiller, and Kuttey in the pipeline.

