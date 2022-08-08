Arjun Kapoor shows off his well-toned biceps as he sweats it off in the gym; PIC

Arjun Kapoor is one of the leading actors in Bollywood. Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Habib Faisal's 2012 directorial ‘Ishaqzaade’ which was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films. And, since then, there is no looking back for him. He has worked in movies such as Half Girlfriend, Ki & Ka, Tevar, Gunday, Sardar Ka Grandson, and others. Arjun enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, he shares photos and videos on it.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, the Ek Villain Returns actor took to Instagram to share a hot photo in which he can be seen flaunting his well-tones biceps. He shared the snap in the stories section of 'gram. Anyone who follows Arjun Kapoor on social media would know that he is a fitness freak and never misses his workout sessions.

Check Arjun Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun was last seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles. The film was released on July 8 this year.

Next, the actor also has ‘The Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his kitty. Talking about Kuttey, the film is slated to release on November 04 this year. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles. Kuttey is the debut project of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. To note, the film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

On the other hand, The Lady Killer is a romantic-thriller and would feature Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles.The film is directed by Ajay Bahl.

