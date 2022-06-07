Arjun Kapoor shut down a troll saying 'This boy can never get in shape': Fitness isn't about a six-pack

Arjun Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in the younger generation. The actor never hesitates in expressing his views, be it about his personal life or professional life. Recently, the actor has indulged in fitness and is inching towards getting fitter with each passing day. Arjun keeps sharing pictures and videos from his workout sessions and motivates his fans to get fitter. Recently a fan trolled the actor for his fitness but Arjun shut the troll like a boss.

In the comments, Arjun Kapoor commented ‘this boy can never get in shape. He is a rich boy with no mentality’. The Gunday actor took to his Instagram stories and wrote, “It’s because of comments and thought processes of people who hide behind keyboards like this is the world is made to believe that fitness is always about having the best-looking body and nothing else..fitness is way more than that for anyone who’s ever struggled to just lead a normal healthy life and be mentally happy and calm by living for yourself taking care of yourself doing best u can and forming a routine despite obstacles not just about looking like a faceless DP”.

Arjun Kapoor further added, “I encourage anyone who’s ever had a bad day week or even month with their diet or lifestyle u are truly powerful and courageous if u have the ability to get up and try again…fitness isn’t about a six pack fitness is about mental emotional and physical wellbeing and any trainer or person saying otherwise isn’t seeing from a wholesome life perspective but for just external gratification…”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ which also stars John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles and is slated to release on July 8. Apart from this, the actor also has ‘Lady Killer’ and ‘Kuttey’ in his pipeline.

