Arjun Kapoor SHUTS DOWN breakup rumours with Malaika Arora in style; See new PIC

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are still going strong! Yes, you read that right. Earlier today, reports about their breakup started doing the rounds. But Arjun has taken it upon himself to slam all the rumours and the actor has done it in style. Taking to his Instagram space, Arjun posted a new mirror selfie with ladylove Malaika. Sharing the post, he wrote a fitting caption, shutting down all breakup speculations. His caption read, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”. Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Earlier today, reports were abuzz that after dating each other for four years, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have parted ways. Reports mentioned that Malaika had not stepped out of her house in the past few days, and had not even joined Arjun, and Rhea Kapoor at a dinner party in the latter’s house. However, a source close to ETimes later revealed that Malaika had limited her outings, and isolated herself, owing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, and that it has nothing to do with Arjun Kapoor. Rhea Kapoor, and her hubby Karan Boolani had tested positive for COVID a few weeks back and quarantined themselves. They tested negative a few days later. It should be noted that Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor,, and her hubby Karan Boolani had tested positive for COVID a few weeks back and quarantined themselves. They tested negative a few days later.



Coming to Arjun and Malaika, the lovebirds made their relationship official a few years back. They are often papped together in the city, and they also post loved-up posts for each other every now and then on social media.

