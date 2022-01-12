Arjun Kapoor SHUTS DOWN breakup rumours with Malaika Arora in style; See new PIC
Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are still going strong! Yes, you read that right. Earlier today, reports about their breakup started doing the rounds. But Arjun has taken it upon himself to slam all the rumours and the actor has done it in style. Taking to his Instagram space, Arjun posted a new mirror selfie with ladylove Malaika. Sharing the post, he wrote a fitting caption, shutting down all breakup speculations. His caption read, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all”. Malaika reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.
Take a look:
Coming to Arjun and Malaika, the lovebirds made their relationship official a few years back. They are often papped together in the city, and they also post loved-up posts for each other every now and then on social media.
ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor on being trolled for age gap between him and Malaika Arora: My personal life is my prerogative