Arjun Kapoor shuts down a troll who questioned his call for donation with EPIC response and it's grabbing eyeb

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently working on Ek Villain Returns, is making headlines with a perfect reply to a troll on social media.

is quite active on social media and is often seen taking the internet by a storm with his Instagram posts. In fact, the Mubarakan actor is also known for his witty and epic responses to social media trolls and has proved it time and again that he isn’t someone to bow down to trolls. And he did it again after a social media user questioned his recent call for donation on Instagram and his epic response is grabbing attention for all the right reason.

This happened after Arjun shared a post calling for donation for a boy suffering from life threatening disease. While his post garnered a mixed response, one of the social media users commented stating that the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor could easily help the child with his one day’s earning. To this, Arjun replied, “If I was earning 16 cr a day I would definitely not need to post this. But knowing that I can't afford 16cr I have done my part towards helping him & also have put it out there after that...rather be of help and provide a positive move to help him.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Arjun has some interesting movies in the pipeline. The actor is working on a yet to be titled cross border love story with Rakul Preet Singh and John Abraham. Besides, he has also wrapped the shooting of his horror comedy Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez. This isn’t all. Arjun has also left for Goa to shoot for the much talked about Ek Villain Returns with lately.

