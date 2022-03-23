Arjun Kapoor, sis Anshula and Masaba Gupta look classy as they get spotted at a grand event; PICS

Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja gave the world a huge surprise on Monday as they announced their pregnancy. Now, after two days, the two were spotted at a store launch looking absolutely gorgeous. Accompanying them were Sonam’s dad Anil Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor looking super dapper. We even spotted Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula and also designer Masaba Gupta. The celebrities absolutely looked gorgeous at the grand event and we can’t get enough of their stylish appearance.

At the event, Arjun Kapoor looked quite dapper as usual. He went for a casual yet dashing look. He wore a navy blue tee and skinny black jeans and accessorised the looked with a necklace and dressy footwear. On the other hand, sis Anshula too looked absolutely gorgeous. She styled a bright red blazer with an all-white attire. With the jacket, she wore a white tee and pants. She completed the look with white and red sneakers. Her gorgeous curls framed her face beautifully. In a nutshell: She looked fab! Coming to Masaba Gupta looked super stylish in her casual attire. She paired a green ripped crop top with dark blue mom jeans. Her look was accessorised with dainty, beautiful golden jewellery.

Check the pics:

Coming to Sonam’s look for the event, she took maternity style a notch higher with a blue pant-suit. However, she kept comfort on her mind as the actress did not wear formal pants but instead chose matching blue jogger-like pants. Sonam also ditched fancy shoes and slipped into classic white sneakers.

