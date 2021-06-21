Arjun Kapoor & sister Anshula are 'intertwined forever' as he dedicates a new tattoo to her; WATCH

In a surprising gesture, Arjun Kapoor went ahead and got his sister's first name initial 'A' tattooed on his arm. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor left netizens gushing over his bond with his sister.

Actor began his Monday on a special note as he shared a video on his social media handle and unveiled a new tattoo that he got done for none other than his sister Anshula Kapoor. The bond that Arjun and Anshula share has always been exemplary for the actor's fans and whenever they share posts for each other, they manage to go viral on social media. However, with his recent gesture for Anshula, Arjun has managed to raise the bar very high for brothers across the nation.

Taking to his Instagram reels, Arjun shared a video in which he is seen getting a tattoo done on his arm. The tattoo is of the letter 'A' which is also the initial common to both his and Anshula's name. With it, he got an ace of heart. As he unveiled the tattoo, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor expressed how his sister and he are now 'intertwined forever.' Sharing the video, Arjun wrote, "She is the Ace up my sleeve @anshulakapoor & I, intertwined forever in life & also by the letter A."

As soon as Arjun shared the same, fans started dropping comments. Even celebs like Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were all hearts for his sweet gesture. However, the sweetest reaction came from Anshula. She wrote, "Love You" in the comments.

Meanwhile, last evening, Arjun, Anshula, Khushi and Janhvi joined Boney Kapoor to celebrate Father's Day together. The photos from their celebration went viral on social media and fans loved every bit of it. On the work front, Arjun will be seen next in Ek Villain Returns with Tara Sutaria, and John Abraham. He also has Bhoot Police with lined up for release.

