Arjun Kapoor, sister Anshula Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor test COVID negative; Deets inside

Amid the Omicron scare, there is a good news for all the Kapoor fans. Actor Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula Kapoor, producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani have tested negative for the contagious coronavirus after battling with the virus for two weeks. According to ETimes, all four are fine now, a bit of weakness lingering though. After testing positive for the infectious virus, they had quarantined themselves at their homes and also ensured no contact with the outside world.

Recently, a report of Khushi Kapoor, youngest daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and actor Sridevi is being positive for the COVID-19 has surfaced online. However, the 21-year old hasn’t officially confirmed the news as of yet. According to a report of ETimes, the star-kid is under home quarantine now and maintain social distancing from her loved ones. Her sister Janhvi Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are also now practising social distancing. An official confirmation from the family is yet to come out.

Recently, Arjun Kapoor showed his love for Allu Arjun and praised him for his excellent performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The 36-year-old actor had also penned a heartfelt note for Allu Arjun. The Ishaqzaade actor was last seen in movies such as Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police.

In other news, Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to star in the sequel to the 2008 film Dostana. Janhvi also has Sidharth Sengupta’s black comedy, Good luck Jerry in the pipeline.

