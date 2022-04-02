Arjun Kapoor slays in ‘red heels’ & we can’t stop singing ‘High Heels Te Nache Tan Tu Badi Jache’

Arjun Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. He debuted with the 2012 movie Ishaqzaade and since then there is no looking back for him. He worked in movies such as Half Girlfriend, 2 States, Gunday, and others. He also keeps quite an active presence on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. Arjun often treats his fans with videos and pictures and is quite transparent on social media.

Just a while back, Arjun shared a photo on the stories section of Instagram. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing his casual best. He completed his look with a gorgeous red heel and totally slayed it and owned it. While sharing the photo, he put a song from his movie Ki & Ka as background music i.e., ‘High Heels Te Nache Tan Tu Badi Jache’.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in the film Ek Villain Returns. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, and Disha Patani in key roles. Mohit Suri’s directorial is a follow to the 2014 film Ek Villain starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns is all set to hit the cinemas on the 8th of July, 2022. The film is backed by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

Also, as per reports, Arjun will start shooting for Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller’ in the first week of April. A source says, "Arjun is not taking any breaks after wrapping Mohit Suri's 'Ek Villain 2'. He has started prepping for Ajay Bahl's 'The Ladykiller' that will start in the first week of April. The team is definitely heading North to shoot this film as the setting plays a prominent element in heightening the plot point."

