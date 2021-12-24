Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor’s birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor are about unconditional love, beautiful memories

Anil Kapoor is celebrating his 65th birthday today and he has been showered with best wishes from around the world. And while social media is abuzz with best wishes for him, his family members have also made sure to shower love on the Welcome star on his special day. Taking to Instagram, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Boney Kapoor have taken a trip down the memory lane and shared beautiful throwback pics which are a real treat for the fans.

Interestingly, these pics came along with heartfelt notes for Anil and it is sheer love. Sharing a pic from his childhood days and his fun time with Anil, Arjun wrote, “Youth ka Khazana, Joshila Jawaani ka Namuna. Sirf Evergreen hi nahin, Aisi Everlasting beauty kabhi dekhi hi nahin. He ages like fine wine, And makes all other actors whine. Din-b-din young hote rehte hain toh inka kya kasoor, It’s the curious case of Anil Kapoor! P.S. : Happy Birthday to my Jhakkas chachu. What a playa!”. Sonam Kapoor also shared some beautiful memories with her daddy dearest and wrote, “Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspire me. There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father. There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!”

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor shared a pic from the sets and mentioned how Anil has been looking younger with every year. He wrote, “This was on the sets of ‘JUDAAI’ in 1995 When he was 39yrs of age & I was 40. Today in 2021 24th December, he looks better & fitter as he celebrates his birthday. Many happy returns of the day, stay blessed & continue to look younger with every passing year”.

Take a look at birthday wishes for Anil Kapoor:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor is currently gearing up for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan in the lead. The movie is slated to release on June 22 next year.