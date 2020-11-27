Arjun Kapoor sports an intense look in his latest monochrome photo and his expression is unmissable

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for his next Bhoot Police, has shared his amazing monochrome picture, leaving everyone in awe. Check out his photo.

The handsome hunk , who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Bhoot Police, seems to be on a photo sharing spree. The Gunday actor, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, leaves no chance of making his loyal fan base to gush about his stunning photos. From dropping pictures from the film’s set to treating us with his jaw-dropping selfies, he has been a true blue social media star. Keeping up with this trajectory, the talented actor has shared his yet another amazing picture.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Half Girlfriend actor dropped his monochrome picture, leaving the netizens swooning over it. One simply cannot miss his expressions in the click. Alongside the picture he writes, Thursday.” In the picture he can be seen showing off his beard look as he poses for a selfie. To note, the Ishaqzaade star has been quite active on social media lately. From expressing his thoughts, giving birthday shout out to sharing some motivational quotes, he makes sure to keep us entertained.

He had previously mourned the demise of the football legend Diego Maradon.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile talking about his forthcoming film Bhoot Police, helmed by Pavan Kripalani, the movie also stars , Jacqueline Fernandez and in pivotal roles. It marks Saif and Arjun’s first collaboration and is being shot in multiple locations in Dharamshala and Palampur. Arjun is currently in Dharamshala shooting for the same along with the film’s other cast. Read Also: Arjun Kapoor posts Japanese Philosopher Daisaku Ikeda's words of wisdom; Urges all to not forget mother's love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×