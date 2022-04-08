Arjun Kapoor spotted at ladylove Malaika Arora’s residence, uncle Sanjay Kapoor also joins; PICS

The paparazzi saw Arjun Kapoor outside the residence of his girlfriend Malaika Arora, who recently met with an accident. Malaika suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital. She was discharged after being kept in the hospital overnight for observation. Several videos and photos from the accident site had surfaced on social media. Even the hospital had also released a statement saying that Malaika had suffered minor injuries. Last Sunday, Malaika returned home, and her friends and family members rushed to her apartment to check on her. BFF Kareena Kapoor to boyfriend Arjun, Malaika's close ones were often spotted at her house last week.

Today, Arjun was again snapped leaving Malaika's residence. The paparazzi spotted Arjun heading towards his car from a distance. Arjun was accompanied by his uncle Sanjay Kapoor at Malaika’s house. Arjun Kapoor did not oblige the paparazzi with any photos and straight away got inside his car. However, Sanjay Kapoor acknowledged the paps as he stepped inside his car. Apart from Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay, designer Kunal Rawal was also snapped visiting the fitness diva.



As per the Hospital's statement, Malaika sustained no major injury and was kept under observation at the hospital. "Actor Malaika has minor injuries on her forehead; CT scan has turned out fine & she is currently okay. The actor will be kept under observation for the night & will be discharged in the morning tomorrow," the hospital statement read. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora had kept the media updated about her health. Confirming that she had returned home, Amrita told ETimes, "She’s is fine and recovering at home now."

