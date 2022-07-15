Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey to clash with Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot; To release on November 4

The wait is finally over as the makers of Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey have announced its release date and we cannot keep calm! Vishal Bhardwaj took to Instagram to share the news with fans. The film is slated to release on November 04 this year. Apart from Arjun, the film also stars Tabu, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj in key roles. Kuttey is the debut project of Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaaj. To note, the film will clash with Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot.

While sharing the news, Vishal Bhardwaj posted a note. It wrote, "KUTTEY is slated to release in cinemas on 4th November. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Tabu. KUTTEY is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaaj, Presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg, and Rekha Bhardwaj".

Earlier, Arjun opened up about joining hands with a novice director Aasmaan in a chat with Mid Day. He said, "When Vishalji and Aasmaan narrated the film, what drew me was that he wasn’t trying to ape his father. There is reminiscence of the learnings he has had from his dad. The father-son have overlapping qualities. Vishalji has been an involved producer."

Speaking about Phone Bhoot, the movie stars Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan Khatter in key roles. Phone Bhoot will be released in theatres on November 04. The friendly trio is all set to treat cinephiles with a spooky rather spoof comedy in Phone Bhoot. The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha and Nidhi Bisht in supporting roles. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath and bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

