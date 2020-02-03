Arjun Kapoor suffers basic injuries while shooting for a simple family comedy; See pic

The untitled film starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet is a cross-border love story which is directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has earlier assisted Nikkhil on his sports-drama Patiala House and action thriller D-Day.

is among those actors who never fails to impress his fans on social media. The actor loves to update his fans with the titbit of his life. From his shoot details to his daily life deets, the Ki & Ka actor loves to share everything on his Instagram. A recent post remembering his mom Mona Kapoor on her birthday has set the internet on fire. The actor penned a heartfelt note sharing a throwback picture of his mom.

Arjun is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film with Rakul Preet. The actor had started the shoot last year in Punjab but was on a break for a while. But it looks like Arjun has suffered an injury while shooting for the film. Sharing a picture of his injured legs, Arjun wrote, "Basic injuries while you shoot a simple family comedy." In the photo, we can see Arjun has applied an ice pack on both the ankles. We wish you a speedy recovery Arjun.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's pic here:

The untitled film with Rakul is a cross-border love story. Neena Gupta, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra and Kanwaljit Singh will also be seen in pivotal roles in the movie. Arjun and Rakul will reportedly fly to Los Angeles to shoot the final schedule. The film is beautifully written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal, and Kaashvie. Directed by Kaashvie Nair, who has earlier assisted Nikkhil on his sports-drama Patiala House and action thriller D-Day, the untitled film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor remembers mom Mona Kapoor on her birthday; wishes they had more time together

Credits :Instagram

Read More