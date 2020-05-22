Arjun Kapoor talks about coping with his mother’s loss: Whatever I do in my life, that void will stay forever

During an interview, Arjun Kapoor got talking about late mother Mona Shourie and despite eight years to her demise, the actor reveals he still feels a void. Read on!

Right before the release of his debut film, Ishaqzaade (2012), lost his mother to cancer and needless to say, like all children, Arjun, too, was extremely attached to his mother. Often, an emotional Arjun takes to social media to share rare and unseen photos of his mother and pens heartfelt notes remembering her and recently, on Mother’s Day, Arjun recorded a video on social media asking everyone to value their mothers and hug them if they feel so.

Now today, during an interview, Arjun Kapoor opened up on his mother, Mona Shourie, and the fact that the void that his mother has left is a huge loss and he is still learning to cope up with it. Arjun Kapoor revealed that post his mothers’ demise, he and sister Anshula Kapoor had not touched their mother’s room for six years. Also, Arjun Kapoor revealed that for him and Anshula, the house is their mothers and therefore, every day, when he steps out to act in films and shoot and click selfies and all, what he misses is the sheer fact that when he comes back home after a hectic day, his mother is not there to listen to his stories. Arjun said, “So every day I go out make people happy, make myself happy, work, act in movie, celebrate being a star and there’s love and selfies, mazza aa raha hai, shooting kar rahe ho, your living the dream job. And then when you come back home, and I can’t tell her what I did. So it just feels like incomplete. Whatever I do in my life, that void will stay forever.”

Mona Shourie was the first wife of film producer Boney Kapoor and Ajun’s mother succumbed to cancer in 2012. Also, Arjun says that although it’s been eight years since his mother passed away, but he is still not an expert on dealing with it. On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Panipat opposite Kriti Sanon and next, he will be seen in an untitled film opposite Rakul Preet Singh

