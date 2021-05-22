Arjun Kapoor talks about dating Malaika Arora and accepting her past: I try and keep a respectful boundary

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been dating each other for a while now and are head over heels in love with each other.

and have been one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The lovebirds have been dating each other for a while and ever since they have made their relationship, Arjun and Malaika have thrown caution to the wind and don’t miss out on a chance to paint the town red with their mushy romance. Interestingly, their relationship often makes the heads turn courtesy the age gap and Malaika’s past.

For those living under the rock, the actress was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and the former couple also have a son together. So when Arjun was quizzed about dating someone older to him with a child from a previous marriage, the actor stated that he has kept a respectful boundary and respects his partner. “I don't try and be overtly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected. I try and keep a respectful boundary. I do what she's comfortable with. And my career should not hinge on my relationship. So, you have to create boundaries. I talk about it today because there is a certain respect and regard given to the relationship. We have given it time. I have tried to give it a certain amount of dignity by giving it space, and not having it be in your face,” Arjun told Film Companion.

Meanwhile, Arjun had earlier opened on his wedding plans with Malaika and had stated that the wedding is not on the cards for them as of now. “Not planned and not thought about it right now, but like I always say, I will not hide it,” the actor was quoted saying.

