Arjun Kapoor talks about ladylove Malaika Arora and what she is up to during quarantine; Read on

In order to make the most of the quarantine, while some of the celebs are working out, others are cooking and reading, among other things, and a few days back, was interacting with his fans online, and that is when Arjun was asked as to what is his ladylove up to during quarantine and like any other boyfriend, Arjun was fairly updated with Malaika’s routine as he revealed that Malaika Arora has been cooking and doing yoga.

Arjun said, “She is cooking, yoga. She is mentally a very fit person. She is mentally somebody who is very strong. She has always been self made person,” said Arjun, adding, “She has been working for so many years, she is lurking to go back to work but in the last few years, she has been able to find other things also that make her happy, whether it is cooking or yoga. Unki life itni effect nahi hui hai.” Also, Arjun revealed that while Malaika Arora is busy cooking and doing yoga, she is sorely missing her family and friends as she has not been able to meet her mom and sister but otherwise, reveals Arjun, she “is relaxed, enough going on to keep her happy.”

Also, during the live, when this Ki & Ka actor was asked about his marriage plans to Malaika Arora, the actor said that he has no plans of getting married as of now, and when he plans to tie the knot, he will inform the world. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now.” Said Arjun, adding, “Abhi shaadi hogi bhi toh kaise, agar karni bhi hogi…” On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat and next, he will be seen in Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pink Faraar opposite and Arjun will also be seen romancing Rakul Preet Singh in an untitled love story.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's reaction when asked about Malaika Arora's quarantine plans:

ALSO READ: Malaika Arora casts a spell on beau Arjun Kapoor in her black avatar as the actor drops a fiery comment

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×