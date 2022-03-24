Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria discuss something at Ek Villain Returns wrap-up party video; Disha also spotted

Ever since Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria were cast in Ek Villain Returns, all eyes have been on them. Arjun and Tara will now cast their spell in the sequel to the original movie 'Ek Villain' that starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor. Ek Villain Returns also features John Abraham and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. The shoot for Ek Villain Returns was recently completed, and on Wednesday night, the star cast, producers, and others gathered for the film's wrap-up celebration. It seems that the star cast of the movie: Arjun, Tara and Disha had quite a happening night as just a while ago, the ‘2 States’ actor shared a super fun video from the event on his Instagram story.

In the video, we could see Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria having a blast along with Disha Patani as they were having a fun conversation. But here’s the catch: the audio was muted! And thus, we couldn’t be let in on their inside joke. However, it seems like it was on purpose as Arjun wrote along with the video, “Thank god people can’t hear what @tarasutaria and I are discussing!!! @dishapatani @amulvmohan.”

Coming to the wrap-up party, the Ek Villain Returns girls absolutely killed it with their gorgeous outfits. Clad in a black off-shoulder dress, Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning as she carried her outfit with style and confidence. On the other hand, Tara Sutaria looked nothing less than a diva in her brown dress. She styled it with matching brown shoes.

