Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani starrer Ek Villain Returns gets a new release date

Remember Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Ek Villain? The action thriller was a hit and the music of the movie left a massive impact on the audience. Ever since director Mohit Suri had announced the sequel, fans have been eagerly waiting for the Ek Villain Returns. But looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer for the sequel of the action thriller. As per a recent update, Ek Villain Returns has been postponed for release.

Mohit Suri’s directorial, which was earlier slated to release on July 8 this year, has got a new release date now. Ek Villain Returns will now be releasing on July 29. Mohit made the announcement on social media as he shared an intriguing post. Taking to his Instagram account, Mohit shared a pic of a mask hanging on a wall. He captioned the post as, “#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022”. So far, the reason behind the postponement of Ek Villain Returns is yet to be known.

Take a look at Mohit Suri’s post about Ek Villain Returns new release date:

For the uninitiated, Ek Villain Returns will feature a great ensemble of cast including Tara Sutaria, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani in the lead. To note, this will be the first time Arjun will be sharing the screen with Tara, John and Disha and he has been quite excited about it. On the other hand, Disha, who had wrapped the shooting of the film early this year, will be collaborating with Mohit Suri for the second time in Ek Villain Returns. The actress and director had earlier collaborated for the 2020 release Malang.

Also Read: Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria make stylish appearances at Ek Villain Returns wrap up party; PICS