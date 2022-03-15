Arjun Kapoor & Tara Sutaria twin in black as they get clicked post Ek Villain Returns shoot; PICS

All eyes are on Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria ever since they have been roped in for Ek Villain returns. The movie whose first part was a hit and was headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor will now see Arjun and Tara spreading their magic. The actors have been shooting for the film and in fact, their first look was also revealed on Tara’s birthday. Today the stars were snapped as they were heading back home post their shoot schedule.

In the pictures, we can see Tara Sutaria looking stunning in her all-black attire. She wore a black spaghetti strap crop top that she paired with black track pants. She tied her hair in a bun and also wore black sunglasses. The actress posed for the paps with a smile. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor looked intense in his full-grown beard and moustache look. He wore a dark brown tee that he paired over black jeans and black flip flops. The actor smiled and posed for the paps too.

Take a look:

Talking about Ek Villain returns, apart from Tara and Arjun, Ek Villain Returns also features John Abraham and Disha Patani.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Ek Villain Returns, Arjun Kapoor will be seen alongside Radhika Madan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj’s directorial film Kuttey. Tara Sutaria on the other hand was last seen opposite debutant Ahan Shetty in Tadap. She has a lot of exciting projects lined up and one of them is Heropanti 2 opposite Tiger Shroff.

