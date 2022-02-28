Arjun Kapoor teases Alia Bhatt yet again; Tags her on Ranbir Kapoor’s pics from Luv Ranjan’s Haldi ceremony

Arjun Kapoor is back with his shenanigans yet again. A few moments back, the actor took to his social media space and shared pictures from the Haldi ceremony of his friend and filmmaker Luv Ranjan. Luv recently tied the knot with Alisha Vaid on the 20th of February in Agra. The wedding was attended by Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, and others. Now, a few moments back, Arjun shared some glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities and the pictures feature Arjun, Luv, and Ranbir Kapoor as well. Sharing these pictures, Arjun teased Alia Bhatt as he tagged her on beau Ranbir’s pictures.

In the pictures shared by Arjun, one can see Ranbir planting a peck on Luv’s cheek during his Haldi ceremony, as Arjun flashes his smile at the camera. In another picture, Ranbir is seen sitting on a balcony, as he stares at the magnificent Taj Mahal in the distance. In both these pictures featuring the Rockstar actor, Arjun goofily tagged Alia. Other pictures feature the bride and groom, and actor Varun Sharma. Sharing these pictures, Arjun captioned the post, “Chalo abhi forever wala rishta confirmed hai congratulations to Luv & Alisha officially finally & also I can post whatever little we remember from our time in Agra !!!! #photodump #yaarkishaadi #foreverlove”.

Take a look:

A few days back, Arjun shared a picture of Alia's boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor, with the Taj Mahal in the distance and wrote, ‘When Ranbir Kapoor the artist emerged inspired by the Taj + Me..." As soon as Arjun shared the picture, actress Rakul Preet Singh reacted, "Haha finally you both saw the Taj." In response, Arjun said, "@rakulpreet ya he saw it with me first instead of going with Alia’, followed by laughing emojis. Arjun’s comment left the fans in splits.

In an interview with ANI, on being asked about Ranbir's Taj Mahal picture and if the couple is planning to visit there anytime soon, Alia blushed and said, "Hahhaha... Arjun is a cartoon. Ranbir is back now...Currently, there are no plans of visiting the Taj Mahal...but ya I really like that picture. It's a sweet one”.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt REVEALS her plan of getting beau Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi