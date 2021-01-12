Arjun Kapoor teases girlfriend Malaika Arora as he credits her for a dreamy click & netizens loves it; PHOTO

Malaika Arora recently turned photographer for beau Arjun Kapoor and the actor shared a glimpse of her skills on social media. Not just this, Arjun teased her with an emoji as he proudly wrote, 'by her.'

Having sent the internet into a meltdown with their adorable New Year's Eve celebration photos, and are continuing their flirtations on social media. The couple, who often indulge in sweet exchanges in comments on social media, always manage to grab eyeballs when they drop a photo with each other. Speaking of this, today, the 2 States star did not share a photo with his girlfriend but he did tag and credit Malaika for clicking his amazing picture.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun dropped a mesmerising photo in which one could see him posing while holding onto a post with lights all around. One could also catch a glimpse of his tattoo on the arm in the photo. The actor is seen clad in a striped printed shirt in the photo and his perfect expression added another level of charm to the frame. Malaika captured her beau in the perfect moment and as Arjun shared it, he did not forget to credit her.

Sharing the photo, Arjun wrote, "A dreamer is one who can only find his way by moonlight...- By her." The photo was clicked by Malaika and the actor teased her with a wink emoticon in the caption. We wonder what the emoticon was for.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's photo clicked by Malaika:

Meanwhile, over the past few days, Malaika too has been sharing several photos on social media from their recent Goa trip and fans have been loving it. Today too, Malaika shared a photo with sister Amrita Arora from her recent trip and fans wondered if Arjun Kapoor had clicked the same. On the work front, Arjun will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Bhoot Police with , and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Credits :Arjun Kapoor Instagram

